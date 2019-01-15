Satin Creditcare Network's subsidiary - Satin Finserv gets registered as NBFC

JUST IN
Business Standard

Satin Creditcare Network announced that Reserve Bank of India has granted Certificate of Registration [Registration No. N-14.03461] dated January 09, 2019 under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, to commence the business as a Non-Banking Finance Company, to Satin Finserv which is a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 12:31 IST

