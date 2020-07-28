Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.22% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 81.43% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.22% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.14% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 34.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.5216.8434.5355.415.806.184.873.880.331.041.692.130.210.991.221.920.130.700.881.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)