Sadhna Broadcast standalone net profit declines 81.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.22% to Rs 5.52 croreNet profit of Sadhna Broadcast declined 81.43% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.22% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.14% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 34.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.5216.84 -67 34.5355.41 -38 OPM %5.806.18 -4.873.88 - PBDT0.331.04 -68 1.692.13 -21 PBT0.210.99 -79 1.221.92 -36 NP0.130.70 -81 0.881.40 -37
