Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 63.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 46.21 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India declined 63.01% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales46.21107.02 -57 OPM %2.6413.91 -PBDT9.0020.28 -56 PBT6.1018.45 -67 NP4.7512.84 -63
