Elantas Beck India standalone net profit declines 63.01% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 46.21 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India declined 63.01% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 46.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 107.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.46.21107.022.6413.919.0020.286.1018.454.7512.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)