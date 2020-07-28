JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 41.71% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 48.54% to Rs 63.80 crore

Net loss of Ashiana Ispat reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.54% to Rs 63.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 123.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 309.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 440.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.80123.98 -49 309.61440.82 -30 OPM %-6.112.57 --1.512.58 - PBDT-5.261.86 PL -10.497.11 PL PBT-5.591.52 PL -11.805.77 PL NP-5.601.12 PL -11.724.27 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU