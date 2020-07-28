Spice Islands Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.06% to Rs 4.45 croreNet Loss of Spice Islands Apparels reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.06% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.16% to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.454.84 -8 15.6417.03 -8 OPM %-0.90-30.17 --17.97-25.25 - PBDT0.08-1.38 LP -2.49-4.10 39 PBT-0.05-1.49 97 -2.88-4.58 37 NP-0.03-1.07 97 -2.94-3.91 25
