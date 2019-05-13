Safari Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 51.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 140.55 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 51.83% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 140.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.20% to Rs 26.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 572.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 416.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

140.55119.77572.63416.915.5911.829.079.946.9813.8248.7539.484.9912.3940.6033.353.697.6626.9821.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)