Safari Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 51.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 140.55 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) declined 51.83% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 140.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 119.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.20% to Rs 26.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 572.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 416.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales140.55119.77 17 572.63416.91 37 OPM %5.5911.82 -9.079.94 - PBDT6.9813.82 -49 48.7539.48 23 PBT4.9912.39 -60 40.6033.35 22 NP3.697.66 -52 26.9821.21 27
