Sahara Housing Fina Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 8.62% in the September 2018 quarter
Refund money raised via OFCDs with 15 pc interest: Sebi tells Sahara India Commercial Corp
Sebi cracks down on Sahara again, orders over Rs 14k-cr refund with 15 pc interest
SFIO probing Sahara Q Shop after govt received 744 complaints: Minister
SEBI's latest refund order goes against natural law: Sahara
-
Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 3.09 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation remain constant at Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.093.04 2 OPM %59.2258.22 -PBDT0.800.78 3 PBT0.770.76 1 NP0.550.55 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU