Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 34.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 34.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.663.16 -16 OPM %59.4057.28 -PBDT0.430.63 -32 PBT0.310.51 -39 NP0.270.41 -34

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:41 IST

