Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 34.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 34.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.663.1659.4057.280.430.630.310.510.270.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)