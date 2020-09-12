JUST IN
India's industrial production declines 10.4% in July
Sahara One Media and Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.83 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.77% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net Loss of Sahara One Media and Entertainment reported to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.77% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.062.51 -58 OPM %-56.6033.47 -PBDT-0.600.91 PL PBT-2.13-1.20 -78 NP-1.83-1.26 -45

