Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 7.39 croreNet loss of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.76% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 34.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.396.85 8 34.0229.60 15 OPM %94.9981.02 -90.7793.48 - PBDT0.261.27 -80 6.286.88 -9 PBT0.261.27 -80 6.276.87 -9 NP-0.461.01 PL 4.065.06 -20
