Sainik Finance & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net loss of Sainik Finance & Industries reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.76% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.93% to Rs 34.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

