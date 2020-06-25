Bentley Commercial Enterprises reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilBentley Commercial Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 77.27% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
