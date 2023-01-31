JUST IN
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 20.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 46.34 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 20.79% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales46.3440.92 13 OPM %19.5129.52 -PBDT10.9813.36 -18 PBT10.0512.18 -17 NP7.399.33 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

