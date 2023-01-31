Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 20.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.25% to Rs 46.34 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 20.79% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 46.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.46.3440.9219.5129.5210.9813.3610.0512.187.399.33

