Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kridhan Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rama Steel Tubes reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
TGB Banquets & Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 99.43% to Rs 0.20 croreNet Loss of Kridhan Infra reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 24.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.43% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.2034.98 -99 OPM %-40.00-4.89 -PBDT-0.32-2.15 85 PBT-0.62-9.34 93 NP-1.92-24.72 92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU