Visa Steel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1727.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.74% to Rs 160.26 crore

Net profit of Visa Steel reported to Rs 1727.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.74% to Rs 160.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.160.26265.952.323.43-2.373.93-20.42-17.671727.42-17.67

