JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 39.50 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 16.36% to Rs 52.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.5037.62 5 OPM %-28.3843.35 -PBDT126.74118.27 7 PBT121.14112.80 7 NP52.9345.49 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU