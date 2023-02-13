Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 16.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 39.50 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 16.36% to Rs 52.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 39.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.5037.62-28.3843.35126.74118.27121.14112.8052.9345.49

