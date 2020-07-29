Sakuma Exports standalone net profit declines 72.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 476.48 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports declined 72.28% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 476.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.56% to Rs 11.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.42% to Rs 1500.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2038.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

476.48419.171500.002038.700.592.570.562.672.889.4118.6854.672.399.2617.4154.071.766.3511.2835.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)