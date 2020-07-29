Sakuma Exports standalone net profit declines 72.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 476.48 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports declined 72.28% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 476.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 419.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.56% to Rs 11.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.42% to Rs 1500.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2038.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales476.48419.17 14 1500.002038.70 -26 OPM %0.592.57 -0.562.67 - PBDT2.889.41 -69 18.6854.67 -66 PBT2.399.26 -74 17.4154.07 -68 NP1.766.35 -72 11.2835.88 -69
