Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.94% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.33 -94 0.380.94 -60 OPM %-50.0090.91 -68.4288.30 - PBDT0.010.30 -97 0.340.90 -62 PBT0.010.30 -97 0.330.89 -63 NP0.020.22 -91 0.290.70 -59
