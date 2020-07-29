JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 29.23% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.33 -94 0.380.94 -60 OPM %-50.0090.91 -68.4288.30 - PBDT0.010.30 -97 0.340.90 -62 PBT0.010.30 -97 0.330.89 -63 NP0.020.22 -91 0.290.70 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU