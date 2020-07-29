Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Capital declined 90.91% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.57% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

