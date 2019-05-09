Volumes spurt at Sheela Foam Ltd counter

Sheela Ltd notched up volume of 58285 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1767 shares

V-Mart Retail Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 May 2019.

Sheela Ltd notched up volume of 58285 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 32.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1767 shares. The stock slipped 2.02% to Rs.1,243.55. Volumes stood at 2150 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 10032 shares by 10:42 IST on BSE, a 15.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock lost 0.90% to Rs.2,583.05. Volumes stood at 73 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1835 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock dropped 1.07% to Rs.7,203.95. Volumes stood at 298 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 1.68 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 61222 shares. The stock slipped 4.23% to Rs.64.45. Volumes stood at 51658 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 13143 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6021 shares. The stock rose 3.33% to Rs.191.05. Volumes stood at 12416 shares in the last session.

