Sameer Batra joins Domino's India as President and Chief Business Officer

With effect from 09 March 2023Jubilant Foodworks announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as President and Chief Business Officer - Domino's India with effect from 09 March 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for steering Domino's Pizza India to its next phase of growth pivoted upon best-in-class Customer Experience, Operational Excellence, Same Store Growth and Store Expansion.
