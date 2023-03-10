JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Erythromycin tablets

Bank of Baroda to divest up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions
Business Standard

Sameer Batra joins Domino's India as President and Chief Business Officer

Capital Market 

With effect from 09 March 2023

Jubilant Foodworks announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as President and Chief Business Officer - Domino's India with effect from 09 March 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for steering Domino's Pizza India to its next phase of growth pivoted upon best-in-class Customer Experience, Operational Excellence, Same Store Growth and Store Expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU