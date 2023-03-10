Sameer Batra joins Domino's India as President and Chief Business Officer

With effect from 09 March 2023

Jubilant Foodworks announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as President and Chief Business Officer - Domino's India with effect from 09 March 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for steering Domino's Pizza India to its next phase of growth pivoted upon best-in-class Customer Experience, Operational Excellence, Same Store Growth and Store Expansion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)