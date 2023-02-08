Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 56.13 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 14.87% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.1359.3515.1315.358.328.924.925.373.724.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)