Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 56.13 crore

Net profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 14.87% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.1359.35 -5 OPM %15.1315.35 -PBDT8.328.92 -7 PBT4.925.37 -8 NP3.724.37 -15

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:43 IST

