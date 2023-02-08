Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 14.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 22.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 56.37% in the September 2022 quarter
Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2022 quarter
Menon Pistons standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 77.09% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.43% to Rs 56.13 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 14.87% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.1359.35 -5 OPM %15.1315.35 -PBDT8.328.92 -7 PBT4.925.37 -8 NP3.724.37 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU