Asahi India Glass standalone net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 586.83 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 15.93% to Rs 55.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 586.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 706.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.87% to Rs 159.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 2596.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2852.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

