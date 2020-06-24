Asahi India Glass standalone net profit rises 15.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 586.83 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass rose 15.93% to Rs 55.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 586.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 706.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.87% to Rs 159.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.98% to Rs 2596.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2852.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales586.83706.63 -17 2596.402852.51 -9 OPM %15.7817.31 -17.3218.26 - PBDT60.4099.77 -39 319.73406.24 -21 PBT25.3771.11 -64 187.67290.98 -36 NP55.8248.15 16 159.91190.07 -16
