Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.83% to Rs 595.25 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 13.68% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.83% to Rs 595.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 724.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.17% to Rs 153.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 2638.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2904.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

