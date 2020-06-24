Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 13.68% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 13.68% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.83% to Rs 595.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 724.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.17% to Rs 153.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 2638.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2904.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales595.25724.37 -18 2638.602904.51 -9 OPM %15.0016.60 -16.5417.62 - PBDT56.9597.98 -42 311.26401.55 -22 PBT20.4968.36 -70 174.20283.03 -38 NP52.5346.21 14 153.72190.18 -19

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 12:16 IST

