India Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 111.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.35% to Rs 1151.90 crore

Net loss of India Cements reported to Rs 111.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 43.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.35% to Rs 1151.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1563.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 69.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 5057.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5627.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

