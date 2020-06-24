Zota Health Care consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Zota Health Care standalone net profit rises 35.71% in the December 2019 quarter
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 38.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Hikal consolidated net profit declines 26.60% in the March 2020 quarter
Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 51.26% in the March 2020 quarter
CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 58.08% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 23.08 croreNet profit of Zota Health Care declined 38.26% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.63% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 95.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.0820.60 12 95.1185.63 11 OPM %6.547.91 -4.759.05 - PBDT2.021.99 2 5.969.25 -36 PBT1.021.73 -41 3.867.86 -51 NP0.711.15 -38 2.745.55 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU