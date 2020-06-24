Zota Health Care consolidated net profit declines 38.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 23.08 crore

Net profit of Zota Health Care declined 38.26% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 23.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.63% to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 95.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 85.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

