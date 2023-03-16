Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Brightcom Group Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2023.

Brightcom Group Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2023.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 11.34% to Rs 68.09 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 262.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brightcom Group Ltd lost 7.98% to Rs 17.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd crashed 6.84% to Rs 116.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12867 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd corrected 5.29% to Rs 600.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd slipped 4.85% to Rs 352.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27414 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)