Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 579.95 points or 2.96% at 18995.77 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 5.2%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.72%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.5%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.16%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.86%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.57%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 1.16%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.32%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.34%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 48.83 or 0.08% at 57507.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.04% at 16965.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 165.33 points or 0.61% at 27003.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.6 points or 0.02% at 8571.05.

On BSE,1226 shares were trading in green, 2207 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

