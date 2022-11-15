Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 33.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.7617.595.134.551.010.780.880.650.600.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)