Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.72% to Rs 16.76 croreNet profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 33.33% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.7617.59 -5 OPM %5.134.55 -PBDT1.010.78 29 PBT0.880.65 35 NP0.600.45 33
