Elcid Investments standalone net profit rises 28.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 28.30% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.8912.5192.3694.8015.6011.8615.5011.7611.659.08

