Elcid Investments standalone net profit rises 28.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 16.89 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 28.30% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.8912.51 35 OPM %92.3694.80 -PBDT15.6011.86 32 PBT15.5011.76 32 NP11.659.08 28

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:48 IST

