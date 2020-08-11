Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 13.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Vesuvius India standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2019 quarter
Italy says lockdown aimed at saving economy from virus
Cobie Smulders defends controversial 'How I Met Your Mother' ending
NLC India issues commercial papers worth Rs 1,000 cr
-
Sales decline 36.39% to Rs 138.94 croreNet profit of Vesuvius India declined 69.70% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 138.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.94218.42 -36 OPM %5.9514.16 -PBDT14.1237.06 -62 PBT7.9030.12 -74 NP5.9319.57 -70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU