Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.39% to Rs 138.94 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 69.70% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 138.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.138.94218.425.9514.1614.1237.067.9030.125.9319.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)