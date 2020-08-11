JUST IN
Vesuvius India standalone net profit declines 69.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.39% to Rs 138.94 crore

Net profit of Vesuvius India declined 69.70% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.39% to Rs 138.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales138.94218.42 -36 OPM %5.9514.16 -PBDT14.1237.06 -62 PBT7.9030.12 -74 NP5.9319.57 -70

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:51 IST

