MPS standalone net profit rises 10.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of MPS rose 10.27% to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 49.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.49.2546.7837.0432.3620.2619.4318.3517.5213.6412.37

