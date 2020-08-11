JUST IN
Manugraph India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter
MPS standalone net profit rises 10.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.28% to Rs 49.25 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 10.27% to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.28% to Rs 49.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.2546.78 5 OPM %37.0432.36 -PBDT20.2619.43 4 PBT18.3517.52 5 NP13.6412.37 10

