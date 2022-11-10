Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 537.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.86% to Rs 109.24 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 537.75% to Rs 28.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.86% to Rs 109.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.109.2470.5452.2550.7268.0837.9237.578.1528.894.53

