Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 287.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 287.06% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.10% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.703.8121.30-9.9710.295.9210.155.787.782.01

