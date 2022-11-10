Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 287.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 102.10% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 287.06% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 102.10% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.703.81 102 OPM %21.30-9.97 -PBDT10.295.92 74 PBT10.155.78 76 NP7.782.01 287
