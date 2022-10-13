Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 91.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.66% to Rs 30.14 croreNet profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 91.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 39.66% to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.1449.95 -40 OPM %1.893.18 -PBDT0.221.07 -79 PBT0.080.93 -91 NP0.060.70 -91
