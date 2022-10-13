National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 92.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 84.40% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 92.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 84.40% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.076.86-105.6166.031.2913.631.2913.590.7710.35

