National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 92.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.40% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 92.56% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 84.40% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.076.86 -84 OPM %-105.6166.03 -PBDT1.2913.63 -91 PBT1.2913.59 -91 NP0.7710.35 -93

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 08:14 IST

