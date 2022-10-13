Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 68.20 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 51.01% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.2057.5534.2527.8515.3110.8813.669.099.716.43

