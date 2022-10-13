JUST IN
Business Standard

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 68.20 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money rose 51.01% to Rs 9.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.2057.55 19 OPM %34.2527.85 -PBDT15.3110.88 41 PBT13.669.09 50 NP9.716.43 51

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 13:42 IST

