Infosys allots 16,374 equity shares under Stock Incentive Compensation Plan

Infosys has allotted 16,374 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on 15 September 2020, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, on 15 September 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,29,70,57,990/- divided into 4,25,94,11,598 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)