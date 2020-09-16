Infosys allots 16,374 equity shares under Stock Incentive Compensation Plan

JUST IN
Infosys has allotted 16,374 equity shares under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan to the eligible employees of the Company on 15 September 2020, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ADR Issue.

Consequently, on 15 September 2020, the Issued and Subscribed Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,29,70,57,990/- divided into 4,25,94,11,598 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each.

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 17:13 IST

