Sanofi India to pay total dividend for FY 2022

On or after 22 May 2023

Sanofi India announced that the total dividend for the financial year 2022, including the proposed final dividend, one-time special interim dividend and second special dividend, amounts to Rs. 570/- per equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each, if approved, shall be paid on or after 22 May 2023.

