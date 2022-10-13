Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Saptak Chem & Business remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 OPM %100.0033.33 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
