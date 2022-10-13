Saptak Chem & Business reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Saptak Chem & Business remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.010.03100.0033.330.010.010.010.010.010.01

