Sarda Energy & Minerals commences operations at Gare Palma IV/7 coal mine in Raigarh

Sarda Energy & Minerals has commenced operations at its Gare Palma IV/7 coal mines at Raigarh.

The coal from the said mine shall be used for captive consumption as well as commercial sale.

The coal washery is also ready for operations. The company has received consent to operate the washery from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board.

