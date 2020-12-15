Saregama India launches new Carvaan with an inbuilt screen

Carvaan Karaoke comes with inbuilt screen which displays song lyrics.

Carvaan Karaoke comes with 1000 pre-loaded Karaoke tracks, 5000 evergreen Hindi songs and 280+ music & non-music based podcasts. It supports other functions like FM/ AM/ BT/ Aux Out & HDMI connectivity as well. It comes with two mics with eco-control. The lyrics can be projected on TV or projector via HDMI. It does not require any external set up and is an easy plug and play device.

"Carvaan Karaoke is priced at Rs 19,990, available on saregama.com, amazon.in and flipkart," the company said during market hours today, 15 December 2020.

Shares of Saregama India slipped 0.24% to Rs 735 on BSE.

Saregama India's consolidated net profit surged 48.9% to Rs 28.92 crore on a 31.3% decline in net sales to Rs 108.11 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Saregama India is the country's oldest music label and holds the richest catalogue spanning across genres like film/non- film songs, devotional music, ghazals & indipop in more than 18 languages.

