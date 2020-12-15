Volumes soar at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 66.79 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares

Welspun Corp Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 December 2020.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 66.79 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.482.75. Volumes stood at 29025 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 13.68 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.89% to Rs.132.30. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd recorded volume of 410.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.84% to Rs.4.33. Volumes stood at 91.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 62017 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23524 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.91.90. Volumes stood at 19212 shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 16803 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7308 shares. The stock rose 2.97% to Rs.788.55. Volumes stood at 31123 shares in the last session.

