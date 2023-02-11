Sarthak Global standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 64.23% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Global rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 64.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.441.23-29.554.070.080.020.060.010.050.01

