Tatia Global Venture standalone net profit declines 59.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 59.46% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

