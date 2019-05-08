Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 48.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satin Creditcare Network's subsidiary - Satin Finserv gets registered as NBFC
Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 50.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Satin Creditcare Network launches mobile app - Loan Dost
Satin Creditcare Q3 net profit up 51% at Rs 71 crore
Satin Creditcare Network raises USD 30 mn NCD from FMO
-
Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 346.80 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 48.34% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 346.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 166.79% to Rs 201.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 1440.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1029.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales346.80294.69 18 1440.931029.49 40 OPM %69.4470.08 -67.0064.51 - PBDT90.1461.25 47 328.32130.60 151 PBT86.5457.25 51 315.81115.86 173 NP56.4638.06 48 201.1975.41 167
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU