Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 48.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 346.80 crore

Net profit of rose 48.34% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 346.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 294.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.79% to Rs 201.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 1440.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1029.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

