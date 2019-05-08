JUST IN
Integra Capital Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Integra Capital Management reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.21% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.330.61 -46 1.632.87 -43 OPM %6.06-1.64 --4.91-3.83 - PBDT0.080 0 0.110.15 -27 PBT0.080 0 0.110.15 -27 NP0.080 0 0.110.15 -27

First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 15:13 IST

