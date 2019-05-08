Integra Capital Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.90% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 43.21% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.330.611.632.876.06-1.64-4.91-3.830.0800.110.150.0800.110.150.0800.110.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)