Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit declines 9.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.08% to Rs 57.76 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) declined 9.87% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.08% to Rs 57.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.41% to Rs 23.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 184.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales57.7666.45 -13 184.73140.08 32 OPM %14.3013.78 -13.6510.84 - PBDT11.8011.53 2 35.3524.25 46 PBT10.5610.26 3 30.3719.26 58 NP7.858.71 -10 23.1716.27 42
