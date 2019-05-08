Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit declines 9.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.08% to Rs 57.76 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 9.87% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.08% to Rs 57.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.41% to Rs 23.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 184.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 140.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

57.7666.45184.73140.0814.3013.7813.6510.8411.8011.5335.3524.2510.5610.2630.3719.267.858.7123.1716.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)