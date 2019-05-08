BSE consolidated net profit declines 16.46% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.94% to Rs 168.16 crore

Net profit of BSE declined 16.46% to Rs 51.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 62.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.94% to Rs 168.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 190.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.07% to Rs 199.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 688.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 652.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 675.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

