Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 29.11% in the December 2018 quarter
Tech Mahindra standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the December 2018 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2019 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Mahindra Lifespace Developers consolidated net profit declines 34.51% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 1014.68 croreNet profit of Mahindra Logistics rose 14.84% to Rs 23.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 1014.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 892.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.79% to Rs 85.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 3851.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3416.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1014.68892.66 14 3851.343416.12 13 OPM %3.434.22 -3.363.50 - PBDT35.7037.65 -5 133.44121.84 10 PBT35.7032.40 10 133.44102.11 31 NP23.5320.49 15 85.6464.01 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU