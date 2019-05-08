Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 14.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.67% to Rs 1014.68 crore

Net profit of rose 14.84% to Rs 23.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.67% to Rs 1014.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 892.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.79% to Rs 85.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 3851.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3416.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

