Sayaji Industries standalone net profit rises 5702.86% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 150.91 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Industries rose 5702.86% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 150.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales150.91141.20 7 OPM %5.473.53 -PBDT6.202.72 128 PBT3.970.70 467 NP20.310.35 5703

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:10 IST

