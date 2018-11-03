Sayaji Industries standalone net profit rises 5702.86% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sayaji Industries standalone net profit rises 347.95% in the June 2018 quarter
Sayaji Industries standalone net profit rises 55.33% in the March 2018 quarter
Board of Sayaji Industries decides to sell 40% of its stake in JV
Sayaji Industries sells its entire 40% stake in JV for USD 3.2 mn
Sayaji inks MoU with France's Alland & Robert for proposed JV
-
Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 150.91 croreNet profit of Sayaji Industries rose 5702.86% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 150.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 141.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales150.91141.20 7 OPM %5.473.53 -PBDT6.202.72 128 PBT3.970.70 467 NP20.310.35 5703
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU