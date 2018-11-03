Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 2844.10 croreNet profit of Cadila Healthcare declined 17.05% to Rs 417.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 503.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 2844.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3142.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2844.103142.90 -10 OPM %24.1827.26 -PBDT682.50838.60 -19 PBT535.00712.30 -25 NP417.50503.30 -17
