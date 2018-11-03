JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.51% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Cadila Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 17.05% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.51% to Rs 2844.10 crore

Net profit of Cadila Healthcare declined 17.05% to Rs 417.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 503.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 9.51% to Rs 2844.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 3142.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2844.103142.90 -10 OPM %24.1827.26 -PBDT682.50838.60 -19 PBT535.00712.30 -25 NP417.50503.30 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements